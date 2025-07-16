Iranian President Calls for Overhaul of Cybersecurity Amid Growing US-“Israeli” Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a sweeping review of the country’s national data protection and cybersecurity strategy, emphasizing the need for multi-layered defenses as a critical component of Iran’s digital governance.

Speaking during a meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian stressed the urgency of strengthening the country’s cyber infrastructure under what he described as “sensitive current conditions.” He noted that a comprehensive assessment is needed to measure the progress made toward cyberspace goals and to identify the main barriers to implementation.

“The resilience of our digital infrastructure must be fortified,” Pezeshkian said, urging the council’s secretariat to continuously revise and modernize cyber defense protocols. He highlighted the importance of closing existing gaps and ensuring the robustness of national data systems.

During the session, the National Cyberspace Center’s security division presented a detailed report outlining recent cyber threats against Iran and the success of Iranian defenses in neutralizing them. The president instructed the council to accelerate the re-engineering of cybersecurity frameworks.

The renewed focus on cybersecurity comes in the wake of a series of coordinated cyberattacks and acts of war by the United States and the “Israeli” entity, especially during the 12-day conflict initiated by “Israel” last month.

On June 13, “Israel” launched a surprise war on Iran, targeting military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Over a week later, the United States escalated the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities—actions that constituted grave breaches of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

At the onset of the conflict, the “Israeli” entity initiated a barrage of cyberattacks aimed at Iran’s banking systems and state television. In response, Iran’s Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes on strategic sites across the occupied territories, including Beer al-Sabe, considered the nerve center of the regime’s cyber warfare operations.

According to “Israeli” media, one of Iran’s missiles penetrated the entity's layered air defense network and successfully reached its target despite being detected, revealing serious vulnerabilities in “Israel’s” interception systems.

The war concluded on June 24 following Iran’s wide-ranging retaliatory operations, which compelled the aggressors to halt hostilities. President Pezeshkian’s renewed push for cybersecurity reform signals a strategic pivot to prepare for future hybrid warfare scenarios and to shield the nation from both kinetic and cyber threats.