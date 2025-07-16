Moscow: EU Is Funding Ukraine’s Death, Not Defense

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the European Union of financing the destruction of Ukraine, claiming that EU taxpayers are footing the bill for a war that is killing Ukrainians and serving foreign interests.

“The EU is not funding Ukraine’s defense – it’s funding its death,” Zakharova said on Wednesday, responding to recent developments in Western aid policy. Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump unveiled a proposal for continued arms shipments to Kiev, with the financial burden shifted largely onto the EU.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had welcomed the proposal but remarked that Trump should not take credit for the aid unless the US is willing to share the cost. Zakharova ridiculed the sentiment: “Was Kaja starting to figure things out? Let’s help her: it’s a bit like being told to foot the bill for a meal someone else enjoys, only for them to end up dead afterward. Am I correct?”

Russia has long insisted that Western weapons will not change the outcome of the war. The Kremlin maintains that the EU’s strategy is to prolong the conflict “to the last Ukrainian,” using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Russia.

Trump, meanwhile, has framed the weapons deliveries as a commercial opportunity for the US defense sector. His administration has argued that responsibility for Ukraine’s future lies primarily with Europe. “Europe wants to take the traditional defense of Europe. They should,” US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Fox News. “The reality right now in Europe is they cannot manufacture the armaments required on the battlefield of Ukraine, or in a potential war in Europe.”

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the EU of placing “improper pressure” on Trump to adopt a more pro-Ukrainian stance. He also warned that escalating sanctions on Russia, which Trump has threatened, would ultimately inflict greater harm on European economies than on Russia’s own.

Moscow continues to assert that Western policies are not protecting Ukraine but rather hastening its destruction, while ignoring the human cost in favor of geopolitical gain.