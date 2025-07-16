’Israel’ Hits Syrian Military HQ in Damascus, Strikes Sweida

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces conducted an airstrike on Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus, while also targeting a military vehicle belonging to Syrian government forces in the city of Sweida.

The "Israeli" Occupation Forces struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's General Staff headquarters in the capital Damascus, as local media reported "Israeli" aircraft were seen flying in the skies over the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that "Israeli" warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting a military vehicle belonging to Syrian government forces in the city of Sweida, in a new field development in southern Syria.

According to Syrian Observatory sources, several loud explosions were heard in the area, though no confirmed details on casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Syria's SANA news agency confirmed civilian casualties resulting from the "Israeli" occupation's airstrikes on the city.

A Syrian local source reported that six strikes directly hit the General Staff building, resulting in severe structural damage.

The building has reportedly been evacuated alongside the General Authority for Radio and Television due to the intensity of the attack.

Other strikes reportedly targeted the Tishreen Presidential Palace and the People's Palace compound, where the transitional phase president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, is said to reside.

At least three airstrikes hit the area surrounding the People's Palace, with unconfirmed reports suggesting direct hits.

Syria's Health Ministry confirmed 13 injuries in the initial toll, while videos circulating on social media platforms show the extent of destruction in central Damascus.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media, including Channel 14, reported that the "Israeli" occupation forces were preparing for extended operations in Syria and were redeploying troops from Gaza to the occupied Golan Heights.

Two military divisions are expected to reinforce the Golan front.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to deliver a televised address later today as the country assesses the fallout from the escalation.