Global Condemnations Flood in Over ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Global and regional reactions continued to pour in on Tuesday following the "Israeli" occupation’s deadly airstrikes on Damascus, with multiple governments and political blocs warning of the dangerous consequences of further escalation in the region.

In a statement from Paris, the French Foreign Ministry condemned "violations against civilians in Syria" and called for an immediate halt to the hostilities, emphasizing the need to protect civilian lives and uphold international humanitarian law.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry also strongly criticized the strikes, denouncing them as deliberate attempts to derail efforts to restore peace and stability in Syria. Ankara reiterated its rejection of all acts that violate Syrian sovereignty.

In Yemen, the political bureau of the Ansarullah movement condemned what it described as the "brutal Zionist aggression on Syria," calling it a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and an extension of the occupation’s hostile regional agenda.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a statement strongly condemning the "Israeli" occupation’s attacks on Syrian territory.

The GCC affirmed its full solidarity with the Syrian people and underscored the importance of respecting international law and sovereignty.

The wave of denunciations underscores growing international alarm over the potential for regional destabilization, as "Israel" escalates its military operations deep into Syrian territory.

Egypt strongly condemned the repeated "Israeli" attacks on Syrian and Lebanese territories, describing them as blatant violations of the sovereignty of two brotherly Arab nations and a breach of international law and relevant UN resolutions.