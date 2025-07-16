Syrian Observatory: Field Execution Toll in Sweida Rises to 248

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll in Sweida has surged to at least 248 amid ongoing military operations, field executions, and worsening humanitarian conditions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Defense have continued heavy bombardment on the city and its outskirts since midnight Tuesday, using artillery, mortars, and drones to strike both Sweida and the nearby village of Sahwat al-Blata.

In the latest developments, the Observatory confirmed that tribal fighters and regime-affiliated forces have relaunched a major assault, advancing from the Maqous area into central Sweida.

Clashes are now concentrated around Tishreen Square and surrounding neighborhoods, with reports of hit-and-run engagements and sniper activity.

Two snipers linked to the Ministry of Defense are reportedly positioned in central Sweida, exacerbating the threat to civilians.

The Observatory has issued an urgent appeal for the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the evacuation of civilians trapped under bombardment.

The entire region remains under a total electricity and internet blackout, making communication and coordination for relief efforts nearly impossible.

Since July 13, the Observatory has documented 248 deaths, including 21 civilians, among them three women, executed on the spot by forces tied to the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

Among the fatalities are 71 Sweida residents, including four children and two women, as well as 156 regime-affiliated personnel, including 18 Bedouins.

Eyewitnesses and local sources describe gruesome scenes of home invasions, looting, and summary executions in broad daylight.

As indiscriminate shelling continues, civilians have been unable to retrieve bodies or evacuate the wounded, many of whom are left to bleed out in the streets due to sniper fire and collapsed infrastructure.