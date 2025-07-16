Please Wait...

Four Armed Drones Struck Three Oil fields in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

folder_openMiddle East... access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Counter-Terrorism Agency in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced today, Wednesday, that four explosive-laden drones attacked three oil fields in the independently administered Zakho area and Duhok Governorate.

It noted that two explosive-laden drones attacked at 6:00 am and 6:15 am the oil field of 'DNO' company in Peshkhabur, which falls under the independent administration of Zakho.

At 7:00 am, another armed drone targeted the DNO oil field in Tawke, located in Zakho’s autonomous region, followed by a second attack at 7:14 am when an explosive-laden drone struck the Hunt Oil field in the Baadre area of Sheikhan district, Duhok province.

However, the Counter-Terrorism Agency confirmed that there were no casualties or material damage in either incident.

Previously, a drone attack disrupted oil production at the Sarsang oilfield in the Dohuk region of Iraqi Kurdistan, prompting a temporary suspension of operations, the region’s Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed on July 15.

According to site engineers, production was suspended as a precaution after an explosion from what authorities termed a terrorist drone attack, with no group having claimed responsibility as of this reporting.

This comes after the launch of the first phase of disarmament for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Iraq oil fields drone strike IraqiKurdistan

