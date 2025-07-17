Hezbollah Slams Vicious Zionist Aggression on Syria

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah strongly condemns the vicious Zionist aggression that targeted sister Syria—an outrageous assault on its national sovereignty and on the civilians living peacefully there. This attack constitutes a blatant violation of international laws and norms and is a continuation of the ongoing series of aggression carried out by the “Israeli” enemy against Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and previously, Iran.

This cowardly assault is merely the latest episode in the Zionist enemy’s schemes to violate the sovereignty of nations, stirring sedition and deepening rifts within the same nation—all while attempting to portray itself as a savior or guarantor of regional security. In reality, it is the greatest threat to the people of the region and to its peace and stability.

Experience has proven that this enemy respects no covenant, honors no agreement, and only understands the language of force. It views peoples and nations merely as tools to serve its settler-colonial project, and it seeks to keep them weak and subjugated.

We in Hezbollah affirm that dialogue and mutual understanding among the people of one nation is the most effective path to resolving internal issues. We trust in the proud Syrian people to unite—across all its spectrums and components—in confronting this barbaric enemy and to send a clear message that the Syrian people will remain defiant in the face of any occupation and will reject every act of aggression.

We also call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation to remain vigilant in the face of this rogue entity’s schemes. It will not hesitate to consume all in its path if given the chance. A clear and resolute stance of resistance and confrontation is the only guarantee for preserving our nation’s unity, dignity, sovereignty, and independence.