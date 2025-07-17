Translated by Al-Ahed News

In retaliation for the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a coordinated series of ballistic missile and drone strikes deep into occupied territories. A ballistic missile targeted “Lod” Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”], causing mass panic and halting air traffic.

Simultaneously, drone attacks struck military targets in Al-Naqab [“Negev”], “Lod” Airport and the port of Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”].

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a high-precision military operation targeting "Lod" Airport in the occupied city of Yafa with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile. By the grace of God, the strike successfully hit its target, causing millions of Zionist settlers to flee into shelters and halting operations at the airport.

Simultaneously, the Air Force carried out three military operations using four drones. Two drones struck a military site belonging to the “Israeli” enemy in Al-Naqab [“Negev”] region, while the other two targeted “Lod” Airport and the port of Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”].

By the grace of God, all operations were successful.

With faithful leadership, a steadfast and honorable people, and a committed and resistant army, Yemen will not hesitate to fulfill its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed people of Palestine. It will, with God’s help, continue to expand its military operations in rejection of the genocide in Gaza.

Gaza—through its steadfastness—has exposed traitors, unmasked the lies of the Western world, and, with the blood of its children and women, brought down its deceitful slogans.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to continuing the disruption of “Israeli” maritime activity in both the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. They also renew their warning to all companies dealing with ports in occupied Palestine: your ships will be targeted wherever the Yemeni Armed Forces can reach them—regardless of destination.

We remain steadfast in our support for Gaza. Our operations will continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 21 Muharram 1447 AH

Corresponding to July 16, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces