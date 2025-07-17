ICC Stands Firm On Netanyahu, Gallant Warrants Despite Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

The International Criminal Court [ICC]’s judges have ruled that the tribunal’s arrest warrants for the "Israeli" entity’s prime minister and his former minister for war affairs would stand, defying overwhelming "Israeli" and American pressure.

The judges dismissed the requests on Wednesday concerning the warrants that had been issued last November for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The orders were issued due to the duo’s actions either leading to, prolonging or reinforcing the entity’s October 2023-present war of genocide on Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of more than 58,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The judges said the warrants would remain active while the court continued to review "Israel’s" so-called objections to its jurisdiction in the case.

They also rejected a parallel "Israeli" plea to freeze the broader investigation into crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories, underscoring the tribunal’s refusal to yield to diplomatic pressure.

In their ruling, the judges said "Israel’s" argument that a separate April decision by an ICC appeals chamber invalidated the arrest warrants was “incorrect.”

They clarified that while "Tel Aviv’s" jurisdictional challenge was still under review, it had no bearing on the current validity of the arrest warrants.

The warrants remain in force, the court stated, until a specific ruling on jurisdiction was made -- a timeline that remains undefined.

The ICC’s determination to proceed with the Gaza war crimes case has unfolded against a backdrop of mounting threats, political interference, and retaliation targeting its senior officials.