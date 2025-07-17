Iran Slams “Israeli” Strikes on Syria: ‘Expected’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned the latest wave of "Israel’s" aerial and drone strikes on Syria, describing it as a ‘predictable’ behavior from the “rabid” Zionist entity that knows no bounds in savagery.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the world, including countries in the region, to unite to end the entity’s unhinged aggression.

"The rabid 'Israeli' [regime] knows no bounds and only grasps one language. The world, including the region, must unite to end its unhinged aggression," he said in a post on X.

Moreover, the Iranian minister said the country supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and will always stand with the Syrian people.

On Wednesday, the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] launched airstrikes on key military facilities in Damascus and conducted drone raids around Suwayda in southern Syria.

Syrian state media reported that at least three people were killed in the Damascus assault, which struck near the Ministry of Defense headquarters and outer palace grounds.

The IOF claimed it was acting to deter Syrian regime forces, whom it accused of targeting the Druze minority in Suwayda, where clashes with local Bedouin factions have raged since mid-July.

Reactions from around the world have poured in after the latest wave of attacks against Syria.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed concern over the escalation and condemned violence against civilians.

Russia’s Kremlin spokesman called for immediate de-escalation, reminding all parties of their obligations under the UN Charter and warning that any further strikes could undermine ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Lebanon condemned "Tel Aviv’s" strikes as a clear violation of Syria's sovereignty and urged the United Nations to enforce Security Council resolutions protecting member-state borders.

Another neighbor, Turkey, pointed out that the attack was an attempt to sabotage Syria’s efforts to achieve peace, stability, and security.

In parallel, the Gulf Cooperation Council called the strikes a breach of international laws and norms and an irresponsible escalation.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas labeled "Israel’s" actions as organized terrorism and called on international bodies to stop the entity’s belligerence, which threatens regional security.

Yemen’s Ansarullah emphasized that these attacks were part of a scheme to fragment Arab and Islamic nations while reinforcing “Israeli” hegemony.