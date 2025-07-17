Trump Turns on Supporters Amid Escalating Epstein Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump lashed out at his own supporters and Republican allies on Wednesday as he sought to shut down growing backlash over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In his most aggressive comments yet, Trump condemned those questioning the official narrative, calling them “weaklings” and “stupid Republicans” who had been duped by what he labeled a Democratic hoax.

“My past supporters have bought into this ‘bull...’, hook, line and sinker,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, distancing himself from longtime allies who continue to press for the release of Epstein-related documents. Later, speaking in the Oval Office, he said, “It’s all been a big hoax... perpetrated by the Democrats. And some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net.”

The remarks mark a rare public rupture within Trump’s political base, as many of his right-wing supporters have long believed in a cover-up involving Epstein’s connections to powerful figures. Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking minors — a case that has fueled persistent speculation about a suppressed client list and foul play.

While Trump once encouraged scrutiny of the case, promising transparency if elected, his administration has instead defended the findings of the “Justice” Department and FBI. A recently released memo stated there was no evidence Epstein was murdered or that he maintained a client blackmail operation, and confirmed that no additional records from the probe would be made public.

That stance has triggered backlash even from some Trump loyalists. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn criticized the White House’s handling of the issue, calling it “terrible” and emphasizing that “it is NOT about Epstein or the left. It is about committing crimes against CHILDREN.” Flynn currently serves on a board overseeing US military service academies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino clashed over the fallout, with Bongino said to be considering resignation. Trump defended Bondi and said she could release “whatever’s credible” from the files.

Senator Ted Cruz also broke ranks, saying, “I have long said we should release everything.”

Asked whether his remarks had effectively disowned part of his base, Trump acknowledged: “I lost a lot of faith in certain people, yes.”

The president tried to pivot back to his policy achievements, complaining that critics were focused on “a guy who obviously had some very serious problems who died three, four years ago.”

But as the rift within Trump’s support base deepens, the Epstein controversy continues to stir anger on the right—undermining Trump's efforts to maintain party unity ahead of the 2026 midterms.