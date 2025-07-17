Musk Cuts Ties with Speaker Johnson After Trump Bill Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has changed his phone number and ceased communication with US House Speaker Mike Johnson, following a public fallout over President Donald Trump’s controversial “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Johnson revealed the disconnect during a recent episode of the Pod Force One podcast, saying his messages to the billionaire now go unanswered.

“I sent him a long text message, and then his phone number changed,” Johnson said. “I realized I was sending it out into the ether… so I look forward to meeting with him in person.” The speaker said he had been trying to convince Musk of the benefits of the sweeping tax-and-spending legislation and hopes to facilitate a reconciliation between Musk and Trump.

Musk, once seen as a Trump ally, has fiercely criticized the bill, which proposes significant spending hikes, deep social program cuts, and a sharp increase to the federal debt ceiling. In a series of posts on X [formerly Twitter], Musk warned the legislation would “bankrupt the country”.

Trump fired back, threatening to revoke government subsidies for electric vehicles — a direct hit to Musk’s business empire — and even floated the idea of deporting Musk to South Africa.

As tensions escalated, Musk announced plans to form a new political entity called the “America Party.” Trump dismissed the move on Truth Social, calling Musk a “TRAIN WRECK” and predicting his third-party efforts would lead to “Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS.”

The rift marks a significant fracture in the MAGA orbit, with the tech billionaire and former president now publicly at odds over the future of fiscal policy — and perhaps the Republican Party itself.