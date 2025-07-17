Iran’s Parliament Rejects Unconditional US Talks, Citing Deception

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament stated that the country cannot resume talks with the United States as it did before recent aggression, and that no new negotiations should take place unless preconditions are met.

The statement, citing the 12-day military aggression by the US and "Israel", accused Washington of using diplomacy as a “tool of deception” to mask "Israeli" aggression.

The statement said the US was guilty of “a dirty move and major crime” in coordination with European governments and "Israel", aiming to fragment Iran and dismantle the Islamic Republic.

The lawmakers insisted that any future talks must be contingent on guarantees of non-aggression and full security assurances.

“When the United States uses diplomacy as a tool to deceive Iran and to mask the Zionist [entity’s] sudden military aggression, negotiations can no longer proceed as before. Preconditions must be set and no new talks should be held before they’re fully met.”

The statement also reaffirmed the Parliament’s suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, citing the agency’s complicity in legitimizing attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and infrastructure.

“The aggressor government of the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency, which legitimized this aggression, must know that until Iran gains full assurance of no further incursions, it will not share any information with spies and aggressors.”

It praised the Iranian people’s spontaneous mobilization and resistance in the face of aggression.

“The most important reason for the enemy’s defeat at this critical historical juncture was the deep awareness, maximum unity, and timely, enemy-shattering presence of the people, actions that unfolded entirely contrary to the enemy’s expectations.”

The lawmakers highlighted widespread chants of “Death to America” and “Death to “Israel” as expressions of national unity and resistance.

Parliament clarified that the slogan “Death to America” targets imperialism and oppressive leadership, not the American people, and asserted that this slogan now resonates globally as a symbol of resistance to US hegemony.