Syria’s Al-Sharaa Slams “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus, Pledges Druze Protection

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s so-called interim president Ahmed Al-Sharaa condemned "Israel" for “wide-scale targeting of civilian and government facilities” after "Israeli" strikes on Damascus amid clashes between the Syrian army and Druze fighters.

"Israel’s" strikes would have pushed “matters to a large-scale escalation, except for the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate”, Al-Sharaa said in his first televised statement since the attacks.

Al-Sharaa went on to say protecting Druze citizens and their rights is “our priority” after clashes in the southern city of Suwayda left more than 350 people dead according to a war monitor.

"Israel’s" airstrikes on Wednesday hit part of Syria’s defense ministry and areas near the presidential palace, targeting Syrian tanks and troops in ongoing strikes. The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] said the attack was a message to Syria’s president over events in Suwayda.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said on X that an agreement had been reached to restore calm in the area and urged “all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made”, without elaborating on the nature of the agreement.

Rubio blamed “historic longtime rivalries” for the clashes in Suwayda. “It led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding, it looks like, between the 'Israeli' side and the Syrian side,” Rubio told reporters in the White House.

On Wednesday, Syria and one of the three spiritual leaders of the Syrian Druze community announced a ceasefire, but Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri rejected it, calling the government "armed gangs" and vowing to continue fighting.

Syria announced its army began withdrawing from Suwayda after the US urged them to leave. The statement didn't mention other government forces, who had been sent to oversee a truce with Druze leaders after deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

Al-Sharaa vowed to hold those responsible for violence against Druze accountable, stressing their protection under the state, and announced local elders and factions would take over security in Suwayda.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the 350 killed in Suwayda province violence included government forces, local fighters and 27 Druze civilians killed in “summary executions”.

Diplomats said the UN security council would meet on Thursday to address the Syrian conflict.

This week’s clashes between Sunni forces and Druze fighters have raised fears of wider sectarian conflict, challenging Damascus’s rule and alienating more Druze from the state.

"Israel's" Wednesday attacks marked a major escalation against Al-Sharaa’s extremist-led administration, despite improving ties with the US and "Israel".