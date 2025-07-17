41 Years behind French Bars, George Abdallah into Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

The French judiciary has officially approved the release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, the Lebanese activist and revolutionary who has spent over four decades imprisoned in France, according to statements made Thursday by his legal team.

Abdallah, a prominent figure in leftist resistance circles and a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, is set to be released on July 25, his defense lawyer revealed.

The decision marks the end of a decades-long legal and political battle over his continued imprisonment.

Abdallah’s lawyer confirmed that political interference, particularly from the United States, had delayed the legal proceedings that should have led to his release much earlier.

“The United States exerted pressure to obstruct the legal process leading to his release,” he stated, framing the case as a political decision rather than a judicial one.

The lawyer also conveyed his congratulations to Abdallah’s family, saying, “I salute the family of this Lebanese fighter and send them my congratulations on his regaining of freedom.”

Abdallah has refused to pay any form of compensation as a condition of his release, reinforcing his longstanding stance against conceding to demands he considers politically motivated.

In a related development, the Lebanese embassy in Paris is set to handle the official procedures to facilitate the transfer of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah to the airport ahead of his return to Lebanon.

Abdallah will be returning to Beirut following his scheduled release later this month, his defense team confirmed. His brother, Robert Abdallah, emphasized that the delay in Georges’ release was due to sustained political pressure. “The obstruction of his release was the result of political pressure from the United States on France,” he said.

Abdallah, 74, has long been eligible for release under French law. In November, an enforcement court ruled in favor of his release, concluding that he “no longer poses a serious threat if released.” However, the decision was frozen following an appeal by France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor, delaying what supporters say is long-overdue justice.

The case of Georges Abdallah is one of the most politically charged detention cases in modern French history. Originally arrested in 1984 and sentenced to life in 1987, he has been eligible for parole since 1999. Despite repeated legal victories and the support of international human rights organizations, successive French governments, under pressure from Washington and "Tel Aviv", have refused to sign off on his release.

Supporters, legal observers, and human rights advocates will be watching closely for his release.