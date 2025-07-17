The Guardian: MBDA Provides Bomb Parts Linked to ’Israel’s’ Child Killings in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

MBDA, Europe's largest missile maker, is supplying key bomb components used in "Israeli" airstrikes that have reportedly claimed Palestinian children and civilians.

Amid growing concerns over European companies profiting from Gaza’s devastation, a Guardian investigation, in collaboration with Disclose and Follow the Money, examines the GBU-39 bomb's supply chain and its use in the conflict.

MBDA owns a factory in Alabama, US, which produces “wings” that are fitted to the GBU-39, which is made by Boeing. They unfold after launch, allowing the bomb to be guided to its target.

Revenues from US-based MBDA Incorporated flow through MBDA UK, which sends profits to MBDA's French headquarters. Last year, MBDA paid nearly £350m in dividends to its shareholders: BAE Systems, Airbus, and Leonardo.

In September, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy suspended some weapons export licenses to "Israel", citing the risk of "serious violations" of international law and targeting items potentially used in the Gaza conflict.

Based on open-source data and weapons experts' analysis, the investigation confirmed 24 instances of the GBU-39 being used in attacks that claimed civilians, including children. Many strikes occurred at night, targeting schools and refugee camps, and have been flagged by the UN and Amnesty International as suspected war crimes.

MBDA confirmed its contract with Boeing for the GBU-39 wings, stating it complies with applicable national and international arms trade laws.

Campaigners argue the UK’s pause on arms shipments to “Israel” highlights its limitations, noting the exclusion of F-35 jets. The measures only apply to UK exports, allowing MBDA’s US branch to continue supplying Boeing from Alabama.

International humanitarian law prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure and mandates precautions to minimize harm, with violations potentially leading to war crimes. Amnesty’s Donatella Rovera stressed the legal duty to avoid civilian casualties, including through evacuation warnings when feasible.

Trevor Ball, an associate at Armaments Research Services, compiled a list of strikes involving the GBU-39 bomb, identifying it by its marked wings reading "NO LIFT ON WINGS" and its tail piece with slots for fins and distinctive bolts.

The GBU-39 bomb is supplied to "Israel" through the US military aid program, including direct purchases from Boeing and transfers from US reserves. Since October 7, 2023, an estimated 4,800 have been shipped, with the latest batch of 2,166 announced in February, as the UN reported nearly 70% of Gaza had been reduced to rubble.

The GBU-39, launched by fighter jets, has a lighter payload of under 250lb, capable of destroying one or two floors of a building while leaving the rest intact. Its use has been promoted by the US State Department, including under Biden, as a preferable alternative to heavier bombs used earlier in the war on Gaza.

In enclosed spaces, the GBU-39 creates a lethal fireball. In 24 verified cases from November 2023 to May this year, over 500 people lost their lives, including at least 100 children.

The first verified case occurred on 2 November at Gaza’s crowded Bureij camp, where several buildings collapsed. The UN estimated "Israeli" jets launched at least four GBU-39 bombs. Gaza authorities initially reported 15 martyrs, including nine children, with the toll rising later.

Data from 2023 shows a dramatic increase in the use of GBU-39s by the IOF in 2024. One of the deadliest strikes occurred on 26 May, when jets bombed Kuwaiti Peace Camp 1 in Rafah, igniting a fire that destroyed tents. Amnesty reported a toddler and a woman were decapitated by fragments, while Gaza's health ministry counted 45 martyred and 249 wounded.

“The GBU-39s have been used a lot to target schools and areas where other people are sheltering,” said Ball.

Of the verified attacks, 16 targeted schools, now serving as shelters for Gaza’s displaced. Other strikes hit tent camps, family homes, and a mosque during morning prayers.

MBDA Inc. has no public financial accounts, but its revenues are consolidated within MBDA UK, which passes profits to the MBDA group. The 2023 accounts show MBDA UK contributes over 40% of revenues, with the broader MBDA business growing rapidly, reaching £4.2bn in revenues in 2024.