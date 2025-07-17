French Troops Leave Senegal As President Pushes Post-Colonial Reforms

By Staff, Agencies

France is set to hand back its last military bases in Senegal, signaling a major shift as the French army withdraws from having any permanent presence in West and Central Africa.

This withdrawal marks the end of the French army's 65-year presence in Senegal, following similar retreats from other parts of the continent, as former colonies increasingly distance themselves from their former colonial power.

France will pull out around 350 soldiers from Senegal, who had been conducting joint operations with local forces, following a three-month phased withdrawal that began in March with the transfer of military bases to Senegalese control.

Following his decisive 2024 election win on a platform of sweeping reforms, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye called for the complete withdrawal of French military forces from the country by 2025.

Faye has highlighted Senegal's ongoing cooperation with France, setting the country apart from former colonies like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military juntas are in control.

France will officially hand over Camp Geille, its largest military base in Senegal, along with the Dakar airport airfield, during a ceremony in Dakar. Senegal's Chief of General Staff, General Mbaye Cisse, and French forces commander in Africa, General Pascal Ianni, will be present for the transfer.

As African governments grow more critical of France's military footprint, Paris has been shutting down or scaling back operations at bases throughout its former colonial territories.

After Thursday's withdrawal, Djibouti will remain the sole host of a permanent French military base, with France aiming to make its 1,500-strong facility there the main operational hub for its African military presence.