Trump Set to Notify Over 150 Countries of New Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to notify more than 150 countries that they could soon face new tariff rates of 10% or 15%.

Trump's trade overhaul, starting in January, includes a 10% tariff on most imports and higher duties on China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU, with additional tariffs on steel, aluminum, and vehicles, raising overall tariffs to record highs.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said, “We’ll have well over 150 countries that we’re just going to send a notice of payment out, and the notice will state what the tariff rate is going to be.”

He added that the same rate would apply across the group, noting that most of the countries were “not big” and “don’t do that much business” with the US.

Later, Trump clarified in an interview with the Real America’s Voice broadcaster that the proposed tariff rate would “probably be 10 or 15%,” although a final decision has not yet been made.

Trump's new tariff threat, set for August 1, follows recent aggressive trade warnings to over 150 countries, extending a July 9 deadline by three weeks, prompting nations to rush negotiations to avoid the duties.

US industrial activity has slowed since the reinstatement of sweeping tariffs, and reports from the Institute for Supply Management have cited weaker manufacturing and recurring supply chain bottlenecks.

According to a survey, companies are in survival mode, absorbing rising costs rather than passing them on.

Meanwhile, markets are discounting Trump's tough rhetoric, as past tariff threats were eased after market volatility. Treasury and Commerce officials raised concerns about potential bond market instability if tariffs continued.