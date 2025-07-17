’Israel’ Strikes Only Catholic Church in Gaza Strip; Two Martyred, Several Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" attack on the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip has left two people dead and several others injured.

Two women were killed and several people were injured following the strike on the Catholic parish in Gaza, doctors at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City said on Thursday.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of al-Quds, the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza was struck on Thursday morning.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, and several others at the church sustained injuries in the attack, it said.

The church was also damaged in the "Israeli" forces attack, it added.

The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church inside the Palestinian territory, and Father Romanelli had used to regularly update the late Pope Francis about the "Israeli" war on Gaza.

According to reports by Italy’s ANSA news agency, the six people wounded had sustained serious injuries in the attack.

However, the priest reportedly suffered light leg injuries.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday slammed the deadly attack by "Israeli" forces targeting Gaza's Catholic Church.

Meloni said "Israel’s" months-long genocidal campaign against civilian targets is "unacceptable."

"The 'Israeli' raids on Gaza also hit the Holy Family Church. The attacks against the civilian population that 'Israel' has been carrying out for months are unacceptable," Meloni wrote on X.

The Italian leader asserted that there can be no justification for "Israeli" attacks against civilians in Gaza.