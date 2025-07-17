ICC Rejects ’Israeli’ Bid to End Netanyahu, Gallant Arrest Warrants

By Staff, Agencies

On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) dismissed "Israel's" appeal to revoke the arrest warrants issued for "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while also refusing to halt the ongoing investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In its ruling, Pre-Trial Chamber I of the ICC stated that it had rejected "Israel’s" dual request submitted on May 9, 2025, which included an appeal to withdraw, cancel, or invalidate the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as a demand to halt the prosecutor’s ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

The court dismissed "Israel’s" claim that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories, upholding its earlier rulings while also clarifying that the Appeals Chamber’s April 24, 2025, decision should not be interpreted as weakening the court’s authority in this matter.

“Suspension of the investigation is only applicable when a state challenges the admissibility of a case,” under Article 19(7) of the Rome Statute, according to the decision. The court pointed out that "Israel" had failed to raise any objections concerning the admissibility of the case.

The chamber further dismissed "Israel’s" attempt to block Palestine from submitting its perspective, emphasizing that the court had already gathered adequate evidence and saw no need for further input on the matter.