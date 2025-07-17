- Home
Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc: Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression Requires Firm National Response
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, headed by MP Mohammad Raad, held its regular meeting and issued a statement addressing key political and security developments in Lebanon and the region.
The bloc strongly condemned the continued "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon, denouncing the recent deadly attacks in the Bekaa Valley that claimed the lives of 12 civilians. It held the international community — particularly the Quintet Committee and guarantor states — responsible for the "Israeli" violations and urged the Lebanese government to take decisive measures to protect its people and sovereignty.
On regional affairs, the bloc expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Sweida and other parts of Syria, warning of attempts to destabilize the region in service of "Israeli" interests.
Regarding internal Lebanese matters, the bloc rejected recent U.S. proposals, insisting on "Israel’s" full compliance with previous agreements before considering any new initiatives. It also highlighted the parliamentary discussions held earlier this month, emphasizing the potential for Lebanese consensus on major national issues if addressed with legal and objective standards.
The bloc further called on the government and humanitarian agencies to address the dire conditions of displaced Lebanese families near the border and condemned recent actions by the Central Bank against local institutions, particularly the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, viewing them as unjustified attacks on Lebanese society.
The statement concluded by reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and supporting resistance efforts against external aggression.
