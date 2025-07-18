Hezbollah Congratulates Great Arab, Int’l Resister George Abdallah for Freedom

By Staff

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The forty-one years that the struggler Georges Abdallah spent in French prisons stand as a damning indictment of a state that claims to uphold law, justice, freedoms, and human rights. His case has exposed the falsehood behind the claims of neutrality and integrity.

The grave injustice inflicted upon the honorable resister, Georges Abdallah—keeping him imprisoned even after completing his legal sentence—will remain a stain of shame on the record of the French judicial and political system. This legal and humanitarian injustice reveals that France’s standards of democracy and protection of freedoms are applied selectively, stripping the country of any genuine commitment to justice or sound political reasoning, and exposing its blind alignment with the interests and dictates of Washington and Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah congratulates this heroic resister on the high honor he has earned through his steadfastness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to his principles in defending what is right and standing with the oppressed—principles he never abandoned throughout his captivity. Today, he stands as a symbol for every prisoner, struggler, resister, and honorable person who has raised the banner of dignity and pride in the face of tyranny and in defense of humanity, its rights, its land, and its principles.

Now that the French judiciary has acknowledged the legitimacy of releasing this great Arab and international resister, we hope the decision moves swiftly toward immediate implementation and is not derailed by narrow French political calculations or once again by Zionist and American pressures that previously blocked his release out of malice, injustice, and hatred toward everything Georges Abdallah represents.