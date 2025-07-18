Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns of Broader “Israeli” Plan to Invade Entire Region

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi confirmed that the recent escalation of "Israeli" aggression against Damascus is part of a broader strategy to establish the equation of “occupation without facing any response.”

In a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi said "Israel" aims to invade all countries in the region without encountering retaliation.

"Despite the public stance of those in power in Syria toward normalizing relations with 'Israel', the aggressions against Syria continue," he said.

In a significant escalation of its ongoing atrocities, "Israel" launched airstrikes on Wednesday targeting key military and government sites in Damascus and the southwestern province of Dara’a.

"Israel" is manipulating an ongoing strife between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions in the southern province of Suwayda which began with tit-for-tat kidnappings to attack Syria.

Regional leaders say "Israel" seeks to break Syrian unity and turn the country into a theater of chaos.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said "Israel" seeks to shape the internal dynamics of Syria by using the pretext of supporting the Druze and minority communities.

"Israel" claims that the escalation in its aggression campaign is aimed at defending the Druze, who have been involved in days of clashes with HTS forces, and at pushing these forces away from the border.

According to Ansarullah, "Israel" is exploiting the flawed policies of militant groups in their dealings with minorities in Syria, adding that the HTS regime has "engineered sectarian and religious divisions to sow discord within the Islamic nation."

The Yemeni leader added that "Israel" also aims to control a significant portion of Syrian territory up to the outskirts of Damascus, as well as to dictate Syria’s relationships and policies to ensure its own security.

Addressing the rising "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon, Sayyed Al-Houthi touched on US pressures on Lebanese factions to accept "Israel’s" plan to disarm Hezbollah.

He also condemned "Israel’s" relentless genocide against the Palestinian people, highlighting the destruction of Gaza’s cities and residential neighborhoods.

He revealed that "Israel" has “completely wiped out some families” and noted a 41% drop in Gaza’s birth rate compared to last year, alongside a 10% decrease in the overall population.

“The genocide of the people of Gaza is a shared objective of the United States and 'Israel',” he stressed, adding that "Israel" is heavily relying on American bombs, with explosives reportedly being dropped more frequently than bullets.

He also said the US military support for "Israel" is funded largely by the wealth of Arab countries, with trillions of dollars sent to the US under the guise of investments.

The Yemeni leader said the aggression against Gaza reflects American aggression more than "Israeli" actions, saying, “'Israel’s' role is merely to carry out these crimes.”

He added that the US provides "Israel" with planning, intelligence, and political cover, while pressuring many countries to remain silent or support the Zionist entity.

The attacks in Gaza are crimes against humanity, he said, noting “Israel’s” blatant disregard for the UN Charter.

The Ansarullah leader praised the sacrifices of Palestinian fighters, including martyr Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, and his comrades.

He highlighted their role in preventing the Zionist entity from expanding attacks to other Islamic countries.

Deif, known as the mastermind behind Gaza’s tunnel network and the architect of the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, was hailed for his strategic leadership in resisting "Israeli" aggression.