Spike in Suicides Among IOF Sparks Alarm

By Al-Ahed News

The Hebrew newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that, based on an initial assessment by the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] Medical Corps, the military decided not to label the recent suicide cases among the IOF as a “group phenomenon,” citing the differing circumstances behind each incident.

Nonetheless, the IOF appears to be taking the matter seriously, planning an unusual pause in its war operations to initiate discussions with its personnel. According to the IOF, it has observed a growing number of complaints from soldiers suffering psychological distress stemming from their participation in combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

The report noted that the IOF Mental Health Department convened a special evaluation meeting over the past two days, following the suicides of three “Israeli” soldiers in the past two weeks. The third case involved a member of the Paratroopers Brigade who remains in critical condition, while the two others were affiliated with the “Nahal” and “Golani” brigades.

The article also mentioned that the case of a reserve soldier from occupied Safad [“Safed”] was excluded from official statistics because he ended his life while at home as a settler.

Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed no significant similarities among the cases that would suggest a shared cause, meaning the military has not yet activated its standard suicide prevention protocols.

Still, the IOF is said to be considering a temporary “command pause,” during which commanders and mental health officers will speak with all “Israeli” soldiers—particularly frontline combatants—to assess their condition, offer basic psychological support, and address related concerns. The topic will also be brought up during the regular visits conducted by military psychologists, especially in active war zones.

The IOF continues to withhold official data on the number of suicides since the beginning of the year. However, the Medical Corps has reportedly moved to bolster its ability to detect signs of psychological strain among its forces. Enhanced monitoring will now involve mental health teams, paramedics, and commanders embedded within units.

In addition, the army has significantly expanded its mental health programs, which had been in the planning stages and were already budgeted. The decision to scale up these efforts stems from an internal assessment that demand for psychological support will likely surge once the fighting begins to subside.

The report also highlighted that a growing number of soldiers are experiencing what the IOF describes as “identity trauma”—a condition triggered by direct combat in Gaza that results in a conflict between the soldiers’ actions and their personal values.

According to the IOF’s Medical Corps, only a limited number of soldiers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] have been granted rare exceptions to return to combat, based on thorough evaluations conducted by military physicians.

Amid an ongoing manpower shortage, psychological strain among IOF forces has worsened. Reports have emerged of commanders disregarding military psychologists' recommendations to immediately remove certain troops from active duty. The IOF has clarified that ignoring such advice is a grave violation of General Staff directives. It reiterated that every “Israeli” soldier—particularly those engaged in combat—has the right to directly request psychological support and, if necessary, to be referred to a military psychiatrist.