Iran Denies Validity of US Claims on Yemen, Red Sea

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has rejected recent US accusations against Iran over the situation in Yemen and the Red Sea as “baseless,” while criticizing US military involvement in the region.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iravani “categorically” rejected the baseless US allegations made during the July 9 and 15 meetings on “The Situation in the Middle East” and “Maintenance of International Peace and Security.

“The claim that Iran violates Security Council resolution 2216 [2015] is entirely unfounded, unsubstantiated, and devoid of credible evidence,” he added.

In April 2015, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2216, imposing sanctions on individuals allegedly destabilizing Yemen and urging all Yemeni parties to end violence and avoid unilateral actions threatening the political transition.

The Iranian diplomat once again reiterated his country’s commitment to its international obligations and relevant Security Council resolutions, saying Tehran continues to support a peaceful, inclusive, and Yemeni-led political process.

“It is deeply regrettable that the United States abuses the Security Council platform to deflect attention from its own destabilizing actions, including its military involvement in Yemen and support for 'Israel’s' aggression in Yemen and the entire region,” Iravani added.

He noted that the Yemeni people have suffered for nearly a decade from the consequences of a devastating war and unlawful blockade imposed by a US-backed coalition, which has resulted in one of the “world’s worst humanitarian crises.”

He emphasized that the violations of international humanitarian law by the US-led coalition continue with impunity.

“The Security Council must not allow the United States’ propaganda to obscure the ongoing 'Israeli' atrocious crimes in Gaza and the region and the root cause of the current situation in the Red Sea,” the Iranian diplomat further pointed out.

He stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of instability, chief among them, "Israel’s" illegal occupation, aggression, and systematic violations of international law and Security Council resolutions aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region.

Israel Iran RedSea UnitedStates UnitedNations

