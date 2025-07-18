Trump Threatens to Sue Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Letter Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against The Wall Street Journal after it published a report linking him to a lewd birthday letter allegedly written to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The article, published Thursday, claims that during a previous investigation into Epstein, authorities uncovered a book of birthday messages sent to the financier. Among them was a note said to include the outline of a naked woman and a signature reading “Donald,” accompanied by the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

In a sharply worded response posted to Truth Social, Trump denounced the article as “false, malicious and defamatory,” warning that both The Wall Street Journal and its parent company, NewsCorp, could face legal consequences. “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the post stated.

In a further twist, Trump said he would instruct Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the partial release of files from Epstein’s criminal case. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he posted. Bondi later confirmed she was prepared to file a motion for the release of select documents as early as Friday.

Trump’s reaction follows mounting criticism from within his own base after a recent “Justice” Department and FBI review concluded that there was no credible evidence supporting conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s life or death.

Epstein, who faced federal charges in 2019 related to trafficking minors, died in jail before standing trial. Though officially ruled a suicide, many Trump supporters maintain that he was killed to protect powerful individuals.

Until last week, Trump and members of his administration — including Bondi — had repeatedly hinted at forthcoming revelations related to Epstein. But after the DOJ memo was released, Trump abruptly shifted tone, telling supporters to move on and later calling those still demanding answers “stupid” and “foolish.”

Despite his attempts to close the chapter, Trump’s renewed media appearances and legal threats have only intensified scrutiny, with critics noting that much of the negative coverage stems from his own posturing and mixed messaging.