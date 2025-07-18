Mommy and Daddy Are Dying: Parents Martyred, Daughter Wounded in New “Israeli” Aggression in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone strike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha on Thursday, leading to the martyrdom of two civilians, according to a statement from Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health.

A mother and a father were martyred in the terrorist attack, while their 10-year-old daughter was injured. A voice recording of the girl was circulated on social media in which she calls for help, saying: "Mommy and daddy are dying...please help... please help."

The drone strike specifically targeted a room near the cemetery in Qabrikha, an area not identified as a military site, underscoring the growing civilian toll of the Zionist entity’s criminal aerial campaign.

The airstrike was carried out by an "Israeli" unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV], striking the area near Qabrikha amid ongoing escalations along the occupied Lebanese-Palestinian border area.

This marks the third deadly attack of the day in southern Lebanon, with the first martyring two people and wounding two others in separate "Israeli" drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon, according to reports.

The first strike in Kfour, Nabatieh District, hit a civilian car, claiming one and injuring two, confirmed Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. Emergency teams responded.

Shortly after, a second "Israeli" airstrike hit a truck in the town of Naqoura, also in South Lebanon. One person was reportedly martyred in that attack.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a series of airstrikes on Tuesday targeting several areas in Lebanon, including Bouday, the vicinity of Shmestar, and Wadi Umm Ali in the western Baalbek district, according to reports.

The IOF’s deadly airstrike in Wadi Faara, northern Bekaa, targeted a civilian water drilling site and claimed 12 people, including seven Syrian nationals. Several others were injured in the attack.

These latest strikes are part of a broader campaign of continuous "Israeli" aggression against areas in the south, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s Southern Suburb, while "Israel" continues to occupy five border points in southern Lebanon in an ongoing violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Adding to this escalating aggression, the IOF launched a ground incursion at dawn on Friday into Meis Al-Jabal, penetrating two kilometers deep, reaching the main road of the western neighborhood and its surrounding square.

During the incursion, IOF blew up two excavators that were clearing rubble from previously targeted homes, directly sabotaging reconstruction and civilian recovery efforts.

Occupation forces also roamed through residential neighborhoods using all-terrain vehicles [ATVs], spreading fear among local residents.

In a separate act of brutality, IOF fired internationally banned cluster munitions toward the town of Kfarkila, further endangering civilian lives and violating international humanitarian law.