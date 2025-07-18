Suwayda Hit by “Israeli” Drones as Southern Syria Tensions Rise

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation drones launched airstrikes on the village of Walgha in Suwayda’s countryside and surrounding areas of the city, according to local Syrian sources. The attacks occurred amid rising tensions on the ground and armed movements by tribal factions advancing toward Suwayda.

An "Israeli" drone strike reportedly targeted Arab tribal fighters near Suwayda’s western entrance, marking a serious escalation as Syria grapples with ongoing internal clashes.

According to local reports, intense fighting broke out between Druze military factions and tribal armed groups, particularly in the western countryside of Suwayda, where several villages and towns have witnessed violent confrontations in recent days.

Preliminary reports about explosions being heard in Damascus were also circulated on social media platforms.

The timing of the "Israeli" airstrikes alongside the tribal advance into Suwayda has raised concerns, with observers seeing it as part of a broader plan to destabilize the region and divide Syria internally.

Syria’s Interior Ministry announced Wednesday a comprehensive ceasefire in Suwayda after days of clashes and failed truce attempts.

A ministry source told SANA the ceasefire includes an immediate stop to military actions, with all sides pledging to end hostilities, following mediation by state and Druze leaders.

The Druze Muslim Community in Syria announced a full ceasefire, with Sheikh Youssef al-Jarbou saying a joint committee of state and Druze leaders will monitor its implementation.

The ceasefire terms include joint manning of checkpoints by national security, state police, and Suwayda affiliates, with a focus on protecting civilians, homes, and property.

Meanwhile the so-called Syrian forces began withdrawing from Suwayda on Wednesday as part of a ceasefire deal between the government and Druze leaders, SANA reported.

The withdrawal comes after the Interior Ministry confirmed a full ceasefire following days of clashes and rising tensions in Suwayda.

The Druze Muslim Community HQs in Syria declared an immediate end to military operations, confirming all parties’ commitment to de-escalation.

A joint committee of Syrian government and Druze leaders has been formed to monitor the ceasefire’s implementation.

The agreement includes setting up internal security checkpoints across Suwayda, staffed by police and local security forces.

The deal marks a move toward calm in a region recently shaken by intense clashes, casualties, and disrupted local governance.