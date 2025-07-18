IRG Chief: Iran Will Resume War If Threats Persist

By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] chief commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour confirmed that Iran will resume its retaliatory war against the invaders from where it left off in the event of further aggression, emphasizing full preparedness of the Islamic Republic to strike the enemy once again.

Pakpour made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami, on Thursday, emphasizing that IRG's morale is at its highest level.

“The armed forces are in full readiness and coordination to repeat a strike against the enemy,” Pakpour stressed.

He touched on Iran's 12-day defense against the US and "Israeli" aggression, noting that the Armed Forces managed to neutralize the toughest and most complex war and sedition in Iran’s history with “the heroic support of the nation.”

“The will and dignity of the Iranian people and the armed forces have prevailed. We all stand together. Beloved Iran has never been defeated in confrontation with its enemies,” the IRG chief further said, adding, “In the final days of the war, the 'Israelis' saw the promised hell with their own eyes.”

“We will not let the aggressors and invaders off the hook. We will resume the war and battle against the invaders exactly from where it was left off,” Pakpour stressed.

Major General Hatami, for his part, condemned "Israel" for being the main threat to peace and security in West Asia.

He further stressed the evil Zionist entity is a threat to peace and security in the region and the world, and an enemy of Muslims, and if given the chance, it will also invade other countries in the region.

“We pledge that, God willing, the Army and the IRG will stand side by side and hand in hand—as a divine army—to work for the elevation of Iran’s proud flag and the security and power of Islamic Iran,” Hatami added.