Pressured by US, “Israel” Sorry for Bombing Gaza Church

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an “apology” on Thursday for the shelling of Gaza’s only Catholic church, the Holy Family Church, after a reported rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

According to reports, the deadly strike martyred three and wounded several others.

“'Israel' deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

The apology came after global backlash and a call from Trump, who, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, reacted negatively and urged Netanyahu to respond. Netanyahu claimed the strike was “a mistake by the ‘Israelis’”.

Critics noted that “Israel” apologizes only when Western outrage arises, calling the church bombing just one of countless attacks that have devastated Palestinians in Gaza since October 7.

The Holy Family Church served as a refuge for Palestinians, including Gaza’s Christians, amid relentless "Israeli" attacks. Among the wounded was Father Gabriel Romanelli, who maintained contact the Vatican throughout the "Israeli" genocide.

Pope Leo XIV mourned the loss of life and called for an immediate ceasefire, while Cardinal Pizzaballa questioned “Israel’s” claim that a tank strike on the church was accidental.

Netanyahu’s apology comes amid a recurring pattern: "Israel" kills with impunity and offers only pretenses of remorse when pressured by the West.

The US-led West has funneled billions in lethal arms to the "Israeli" occupation, fueling its assault on Gaza and making Washington complicit in what many now unequivocally call genocide.

Despite overwhelming evidence of mass civilian harm and widespread destruction of hospitals, refugee camps, and places of worship, the US has repeatedly used its UN veto to block ceasefire efforts, shielding “Israel” from accountability.

When a church in Gaza was bombed, a single phone call from the US president prompted "Israel" to issue an apology, calling the attack a "mistake." The incident has raised questions over why similar urgency is lacking when entire neighborhoods are flattened and thousands of Palestinians are killed.