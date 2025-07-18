Russia Warns of Preemptive Strikes as US Missiles Sent to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev warned of possible “preemptive strikes” as US-made Patriot missiles reportedly head to Ukraine via NATO allies, citing growing Western hostility.

Medvedev slammed the West’s enduring “treacherous nature” and outdated notions of superiority.

“The West’s treacherous nature and its warped and very outdated sense of superiority are still evident,” he said. “And we should therefore act accordingly, responding in full or even delivering pre-emptive strikes if need be.”

Medvedev added that Russia “no longer has any illusions” about its relationship with Western powers. “What is happening today is a proxy war — essentially a full-scale war — with the launches of Western missiles, satellite intelligence, sanctions packages, and statements on European militarization,” he said.

He described the actions as “another attempt to destroy the ‘historical anomaly’ hated by the West — our country, Russia.”

The warning follows US plans to send advanced missile defense systems to Ukraine, with President Trump confirming Patriot batteries are en route to Germany for transfer.

“They’re already being shipped,” Trump told reporters. “They’re coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full.”

On Thursday, Switzerland’s Defense Ministry confirmed the arrival of five Patriot missile batteries from the US, stating the Pentagon prioritized deliveries to support Ukraine’s air defense.

The missile transfers come amid continued Western efforts to support Ukraine’s military, even as US officials have reportedly urged caution to prevent a broader conflict.

Trump has pledged to supply Kiev with “top-of-the-line weapons,” but reportedly advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to wait until long-range capabilities become available.

At the same time, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on countries trading with Moscow, threatening 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers unless peace talks begin within 50 days.