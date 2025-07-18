Trump Diagnosed with Common Circulatory Condition After Leg Swelling Exam

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency [CVI], a circulatory condition that causes blood to pool in the veins, the White House announced Thursday. The finding followed a recent examination prompted by mild swelling in the president’s lower legs.

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, testing conducted by the White House medical team confirmed that the 79-year-old president has CVI, a condition in which the valves in leg veins no longer function effectively, making it harder for blood to return to the heart. The diagnosis, she noted, is common among older adults and considered benign.

Leavitt also addressed questions about recent photos showing visible bruising on the back of Trump’s hand, explaining that the marks were consistent with frequent handshaking and his routine use of aspirin, which can increase bruising. The president takes aspirin as part of a preventive regimen against heart attack and stroke.

The White House said the announcement was intended to dispel speculation about the president’s health, following social media rumors and recent public scrutiny. Leavitt clarified that there was no evidence of more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and that Trump’s comprehensive testing showed normal blood flow and vascular health overall.

The condition is not causing Trump any pain, officials said, and treatment details were not discussed publicly. Leavitt stated that further guidance would be included in the physician’s letter, which was later released but contained no additional information.

The president underwent a full physical exam in April, which at the time did not indicate any signs of CVI. His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, wrote that Trump continues to maintain a full range of motion and remains in generally good health.

Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon at Mass General Brigham who has not treated Trump, told reporters that CVI is typically managed through lifestyle changes such as walking, weight management, leg elevation, and wearing compression stockings. While the condition is chronic, she emphasized that most patients—“probably including our president”—experience only mild to moderate symptoms.

White House officials confirmed that Trump will continue with routine monitoring but stressed that the condition poses no immediate threat to his health or ability to serve.