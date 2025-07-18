Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Ready for Confrontation—No Surrender, No Compromise on Lebanon’s Sovereignty

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised address during a memorial ceremony honoring the late jihadi commander Hajj Ali Karaki, also known as Abu Al-Fadl.

The speech delivered on Friday, July 18, 2025, served not only as a tribute to a foundational figure in Hezbollah’s military formation but also as a reaffirmation of the Resistance’s strategic posture amid heightened regional tensions.

Praising the martyr’s unwavering dedication, the Hezbollah SG said, “The great jihadi commander Hajj Ali Karaki was one of the sincere individuals who remained committed to their choice and embraced the true Muhammadan Islamic path”.

His Eminence emphasized Hajj Karaki’s central role in the Resistance’s evolution, noting, “He was one of the most prominent figures involved in shaping the military structure of Hezbollah”.

Reflecting on key milestones, the Resistance leader revealed that Hajj Karaki had co-planned one of Hezbollah’s most iconic operations: “He planned the operation of self-sacrifice martyr Ahmad Qassir alongside the martyred commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh”.

He added, “He planned numerous jihadi operations up until the liberation in 2000”.

After the liberation, Hajj Karaki transitioned to humanitarian work. As His Eminence stated, “After the liberation in 2000, he assumed responsibility for the Foundation for the Wounded for two years”.

Despite facing multiple assassination attempts, the Hezbollah Chief highlighted Hajj Karaki’s steadfastness: “Despite being subjected to several assassination attempts, he never left the South”.

In addition to his military and humanitarian roles, Hajj Karaki was a man of deep faith and spirituality. The Secretary General noted, “He was devoted to performing recommended acts of worship, had memorized most of the recommended supplications and remembrances, and was constantly engaged in reading and completing the Quran”.

The speech then transitioned into a broader reflection on the sacrifices of Hezbollah's martyrs and the principles of the Resistance. “This Resistance, founded by Imam Moussa Al-Sadr and strengthened by the righteous martyrs—foremost among them Martyrs Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine—has been fortified by their sacrifices,” the SG affirmed.

Addressing Hezbollah’s fundamental mission, he stated, “The core mission of this Resistance is liberation, protecting Lebanon from occupation, preventing ‘Israel’ from settlement expansion and stopping the ‘Israeli’ entity from controlling Lebanon’s decisions and future.”

The Hezbollah leader turned to recent developments in southern Lebanon and regional diplomacy.

He remarked, “Hezbollah fully implemented the ceasefire agreement in the south of the Litani River, and the Lebanese state deployed the army wherever it was able.”

Yet, he stressed a stark contrast in compliance: “As the Lebanese state, Hezbollah and all the Resistance fighters, we have fully carried out all our obligations under the agreement, while ‘Israel’ has not implemented anything.”

According to His Eminence, the “Israeli” enemy’s failure to achieve its goals through the agreement has led to an alternative strategy: “They realized that the agreement serves Lebanon’s interests, so they considered that what was needed was to amend the agreement and resorted to field pressure hoping it would lead to modifications.”

Nonetheless, he stressed, “All this pressure did not lead to any changes in the agreement”.

The Resistance leader condemned US efforts to push a new framework that ignores months of hostilities: “Today, America is proposing a new agreement that essentially disregards all the violations over the past eight months as if they never happened”.

He added, “The new agreement absolves ‘Israel’ of all previous periods of aggression”.

Turning to the broader threat posed by the Zionist entity, the Hezbollah SG warned, “‘Israel’ is expansionist and represents a real danger”.

He further explained the scope of its ambitions: “Under the pretext of ‘Israel’s’ security, no corner is left unchecked—they want to search, occupy and strike every part”.

Citing recent remarks by United States Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, His Eminence stated, “Barrack said that Lebanon is on the verge of extinction if it doesn't hasten to change — meaning, essentially, handing Lebanon over to ‘Israel’.” He added, “They want Lebanon to be divided between ‘Israel’ and Syria.”

Warning of the existential nature of the threat, the Resistance leader said, “All sects in Lebanon are under threat — just look at what is happening in Syria and Palestine; even the Catholic Church in Gaza was bombed.”

He emphasized the urgency of preparedness: “Today, if a decision is made, they won’t need much time to launch an attack from eastern Lebanon.”

Despite the grave challenges, the Hezbollah Chief called for unity and focus: “Let our word be united, and let us focus on the priority. Once the threat is removed, we are ready to discuss the defense strategy and the national security strategy”.

Asserting the Resistance’s readiness and resolve, he declared, “We will not abandon our faith or our strength. We are ready for confrontation. There will be no surrender or submission to ‘Israel’, and ‘Israel’ will not receive our weapons”.

He acknowledged the cost of confrontation but rejected defeat: “We know that confrontation is very costly, but surrender leaves us with nothing. Take a lesson from what is happening in the region and around the world.”

Concluding his address, the Secretary General of Hezbollah reaffirmed the Resistance’s state of readiness: “We are ready for a defensive confrontation if ‘Israel’ commits any aggression.”

He also dismissed any speculation about internal Shia divisions: “Do not bet on a Shia-Shia dispute — the Resistance’s base is united; Hezbollah and the Amal Movement share a strategic alliance.”

Finally, he voiced confidence in Lebanon’s political leadership: “Do not bet against Lebanon’s three heads of state; they possess the wisdom and cooperation needed to steer the country out of its current situation in the right way.”