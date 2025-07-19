Report: “Israel” Asks US Help to Advance Gaza ‘Relocation’ Plan

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has asked the United States to assist in implementing its controversial plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other countries, according to a Friday report by Axios.

The report cites two unnamed sources who say Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to Washington this week to discuss the scheme with US officials, including Steve Witkoff, the White House’s special envoy to the region.

Barnea urged Washington to help “convince” third countries to accept “hundreds of thousands” of displaced Gazans, naming Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya as specific targets for relocation.

“Israel’s” push comes amid its ongoing war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has since murdered tens of thousands of Palestinians.

While Tel Aviv claims the war aims to “eliminate” Hamas, it has openly discussed plans to depopulate Gaza—a goal increasingly seen by rights groups and international observers as ethnic cleansing.

Despite withdrawing its settlers and troops from Gaza in 2005, the “Israeli” entity has maintained a crippling blockade over the coastal enclave, controlling its borders, airspace and sea access. In the years since, it has launched multiple wars on the territory with extensive backing from the US and other Western powers.

The latest revelation follows earlier controversial comments by President Donald Trump, who in February suggested that the US should “own” Gaza—further fueling accusations that Washington is complicit in "Israel’s" long-term efforts to dismantle Palestinian presence in the Strip.

While the Biden administration has not formally endorsed the “relocation” proposal, it continues to provide the apartheid with robust military, political and intelligence support.

Meanwhile, Hamas remains deeply rooted in Palestinian society and has mounted fierce resistance against "Israeli" ground incursions, often inflicting significant losses despite Tel Aviv’s claims of territorial control.

Even some “Israeli” and Western officials have acknowledged the unrealistic nature of fully “eliminating” Hamas, citing its long-standing popularity and deep integration within Gaza’s population of over two million.