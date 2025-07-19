Lebanon’s Druze Leader: We Reject “‘Israeli’ Protection” and Regional Manipulation

By Staff, Agencies

The spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community, Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna, has publicly rejected what he described as “Israel’s” exploitative claims of protecting the Druze minority in Syria, warning that such rhetoric serves the occupying entity’s broader regional agenda.

Speaking at a gathering of Druze leaders in Beirut on Friday, Al-Muna denounced Tel Aviv’s pretext of “protecting” Druze communities amid its ongoing airstrikes and military violations across Syrian territory. “This request is harmful to our history and identity,” he said, in remarks widely interpreted as a firm rebuke of “Israeli” interference.

Observers noted that the “Israeli” entity has repeatedly invoked the Druze minority as a justification for its expanding military operations in Syria, particularly in the country’s south where the community is concentrated.

Al-Muna warned that such actions are dangerous and manipulative, especially amid recent deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes in southern Syria.

“These sectarian confrontations provide a pretext for ‘Israeli’ intervention and an excuse to inflame the region,” he cautioned.

Tensions escalated sharply this week as “Israel” carried out a series of aggressive airstrikes across Syria, including the capital Damascus, under the guise of preventing regional spillover.

The attacks coincided with violent tribal clashes that have killed hundreds, prompting growing concerns that “Israel” is seeking to deepen unrest under the cover of minority protection.

Al-Muna urged all factions in Syria to resolve their disputes through inclusive national dialogue, rather than falling into externally stoked divisions. He stressed the need for unity against outside interference and warned against any attempts to fracture Syria’s social fabric.

Also addressing the Beirut gathering was Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, who echoed the same warnings. He called for an investigative committee to examine the recent violence involving Druze and Bedouins in Syria. A day earlier, Joumblatt told France’s RFI radio that “‘Israel’ is using the Druze to tear Syria apart,” adding that the entity’s intent to divide the country was evident in the engineered sectarian strife.

The comments come amid a broader regional climate where “Israel”, with full US support, continues to escalate its military footprint across multiple Arab states under varying pretexts—often targeting resistance groups and leveraging ethnic or religious divisions for strategic gain.