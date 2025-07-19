Kremlin Dismisses Rumors of Putin-Trump-Xi Meeting in China

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin has denied knowledge of any plans for a trilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite speculation surrounding the upcoming World War II commemoration in China.

The ceremony, scheduled for early September in Beijing, will mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. President Putin has already accepted Xi’s invitation to attend, which was extended during Xi’s visit to Moscow in May for Victory Day celebrations.

“We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday, responding to a report by The Times suggesting Beijing is considering hosting a three-way summit on the sidelines of the event.

Last month, Trump revealed that President Xi had invited him and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China during what he described as a “very good” phone call focused on trade issues. However, neither Washington nor Beijing has officially confirmed any travel plans or summit details.

Analysts cited by The Times speculated that the symbolic setting of the WWII commemoration could serve as a platform for dialogue among the world’s three major powers amid escalating global tensions.

China has fueled the rumors by refusing to deny similar reports published by Japan’s Kyodo News last month. Chinese scholar Jin Canrong told Guancha that a joint appearance by the three leaders would “send a powerful message to the world.”

Since returning to office in January, Trump has called for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict and has resumed high-level engagement with Moscow. Yet frustration has mounted over the lack of progress.

On Monday, Trump warned he would impose 100% secondary tariffs on nations continuing to trade with Russia if no diplomatic breakthrough is reached within 50 days.

Meanwhile, Trump’s ongoing trade standoff with China has seen both sides exchange escalating tariffs. A recent cooling period led to a temporary agreement to reduce export restrictions and freeze tariffs at 30% and 10%, though tensions remain high.