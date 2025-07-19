“Israel” Kills Dozens at Gaza Aid Sites as Hunger Crisis Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of Palestinians were killed Saturday as “Israeli” forces bombed aid distribution points across the southern Gaza Strip, exacerbating what humanitarian agencies describe as a catastrophic hunger crisis.

According to Al-Jazeera, 41 Palestinians were murdered in “Israeli” air raids, including at least 29 civilians seeking humanitarian assistance. One of the deadliest strikes occurred on Al-Tina Street, south of Khan Younis, where an “Israeli” missile hit a food distribution site, killing 10 and wounding 70 others.

The attack came just days after a deadly incident on Wednesday, when at least 20 aid seekers were killed in a stampede at a distribution center also located in Khan Younis. That site was run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], an organization backed by the US and “Israel” that has largely replaced UN-led relief operations in Gaza since May.

The United Nations reports that nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed since late May while attempting to access food at distribution points—many of them operated by the GHF.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has described unprecedented scenes in emergency rooms, with a surge of malnourished and dehydrated civilians—young and old—collapsing from “severe exhaustion and fatigue”.

In a grim warning, the ministry said “hundreds whose bodies have wasted away will face certain death due to hunger and their bodies’ endurance capacity being exceeded.”

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif painted a harrowing picture from inside Gaza, writing on X that hunger and dehydration have reached such extreme levels that civilians can no longer donate blood. “For the first time in history, Gaza is importing 100% of its blood units,” he reported.

Since its inception, the GHF has sidelined Gaza’s traditional UN-led aid apparatus and operates in coordination with “Israeli” forces and US contractors.

Both “Israeli” soldiers and US personnel have admitted to firing on unarmed Palestinians at food distribution sites, according to investigations by “Haaretz” and the Associated Press.

While “Israeli” officials claim that an alternative aid pathway is necessary because Hamas allegedly diverts relief supplies, the UN has refuted these assertions. UN officials have stated unequivocally that the looting of aid is being carried out not by Hamas but by the so-called Popular Forces, an anti-Hamas militia affiliated with Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and supported by the “Israeli” entity.

Critics argue the GHF is serving a political function under the guise of humanitarian work, enabling “Israel” to pursue broader goals, including the forced depopulation of Gaza.

Since the start of “Israel’s” war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 58,667 Palestinians have been martyred and 139,974 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.