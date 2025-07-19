“Israel”, Syria Agree to US-Backed Ceasefire as Suwayda Violence Rages

By Staff, Agencies

The apartheid “Israeli” entity and Syria’s HTS-led government have agreed to a ceasefire, following days of intense “Israeli” airstrikes and violent clashes in the southern Suwayda region, according to US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack.

In a statement posted on X early Saturday, Barrack confirmed that Washington supported the truce, which he said was also “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other regional neighbors. “We call upon Druze, Bedouins and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity,” he wrote.

The HTS regime also issued a statement on Saturday declaring an “immediate ceasefire,” calling on “all parties to fully respect” the agreement. However, the situation on the ground remains volatile, as fighting continues between HTS forces, Bedouin tribal militias and Druze factions.

The ceasefire comes in the wake of a major escalation on Wednesday, when “Israel” launched a wave of airstrikes on Damascus, striking Syria’s Ministry of Defense, as well as HTS positions in Suwayda. The “Israeli” entity claimed its attacks were intended to protect Syria’s Druze population, amid deadly ethnically charged fighting in the region that has left hundreds dead and tens of thousands displaced.

The airstrikes reportedly killed at least three and injured dozens more. Ironically, they followed a separate ceasefire agreement—brokered by the US, Turkey and several Arab states—between Druze leaders and the HTS regime earlier that day.

In a televised speech on Thursday, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said that protecting the Druze community was a priority, adding that although Syria preferred to avoid conflict with “Israel”, it was not afraid of war.

However, Bedouin armed groups have refused to accept the ceasefire, expressing deep opposition to what they view as creeping normalization with “Israel.” Local reports say fighting continues between Bedouin militias and HTS forces in the outskirts of Suwayda, particularly in the villages of Al-Mtoneh and Lahitheh.