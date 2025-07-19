Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

At Least 20 Injured After Vehicle Plows into Crowd in Los Angeles

folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 people have been injured—five of them critically—after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department [LAFD], the incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

In a statement posted on its website, the LAFD said: “Initial reports of an unknown vehicle ran into a crowd, 20+ patients. An estimated four to five are in at least critical condition, eight to 10 are in serious condition, and 10 to 15 are in fair condition. LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.”

A live stream from the YouTube channel AXN News showed an extensive emergency response at the scene, with footage revealing the wreckage of a grey car surrounded by police and medical personnel.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. It is currently unclear whether the crash was accidental or intentional.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made or whether the driver was among the injured.

 

