Seeking Food: More than 900 Martyrs and 6,000 Wounded in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the ongoing “Israeli” blockade and the deliberate use of starvation as a weapon have led to a sharp rise in casualties and a complete collapse of the territory’s health system.

According to the ministry, more than 922 Palestinians have been martyred and over 6,000 wounded "among those who risked their lives to obtain food and water" amid the continuing blockade and critical shortages of basic supplies.

The statement emphasized that many of the victims died in front of cameras, while the world "continues to remain silent."

The ministry further documented the deaths of 71 children as a direct result of hunger and malnutrition, warning that over two million residents in the Gaza Strip are now facing starvation as famine conditions reach "catastrophic levels."

Additionally, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that 130 Palestinians were announced martyred, including two whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble, and 495 others injured in the past 24 hours as “Israeli” attacks persist.

Since the start of the “Israeli” aggression on October 7, 2023, the total martyrdom toll has risen to 58,895 martyrs and 140,980 injured. Between March 18, 2025, and today, the toll stands at 8,066 martyrs and 28,939 injured.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the health system has fully collapsed due to the lack of food, medicine, and fuel. Hospitals are unable to treat the rising number of patients suffering from hunger-related complications, while ongoing Israeli restrictions continue to prevent the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid.

In an urgent appeal, the ministry called on international and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action and pressure the Israeli occupation to allow the entry of food and medical supplies. It also held the global community accountable for its silence, describing the situation as "an organized crime of starvation whose victims are the children and women of Gaza."

In a related statement, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] called for the immediate lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip, warning of a deepening famine and the starvation of civilians, including approximately one million children.

In a statement issued on Sunday, UNRWA urged international intervention to allow food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip. The agency accused the Israeli occupation authorities of "starving civilians in Gaza," calling the situation a direct threat to life for the enclave’s population.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continued to escalate as the Ministry of Health reported the death of Razan Abu Zaher, an infant who died from severe malnutrition and a lack of milk. Her death brings the number of children who died from hunger-related causes brought on by "Israel's" blockade in the past 24 hours to four.