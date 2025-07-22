Sayyed Al-Houthi Urges Action as Gaza Starves Under Siege

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, condemned the inaction of the Arab and Islamic nations amid the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

Speaking during a televised address, Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that the collective failure to support Palestinians in the besieged enclave carries dire consequences both in this world and the hereafter.

“The nation is witnessing the scale of the tragedy and injustice in Gaza,” he said. “To watch and abandon responsibility is a grave danger to the nation.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi underscored the immense suffering in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are enduring severe hunger and brutal siege conditions, noting, “The people of Gaza are starving, surrounded by hundreds of millions of Arabs and over two billion Muslims who merely watch and stand idle.

Reaffirming Yemen’s position, the Yemeni leader declared that his country remains firmly committed to supporting the Palestinian cause. “We are continuing in our stance of confronting American and 'Israeli' tyranny,” he stated.

He added that Yemen will persist in its multidimensional support for Gaza, through military operations, popular mobilization, and comprehensive resistance efforts.

His remarks come as the "Israeli" occupation continues its genocidal war on Gaza, marked by a deliberate starvation campaign and relentless blockade.