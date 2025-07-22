Putin Meets Imam Khamenei’s Aide for Middle East Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iranian Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, at the Kremlin on Sunday, where the two discussed regional developments and the Iranian nuclear file, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov stated that Larijani conveyed Tehran’s assessment of the escalating situation in the Middle East, as well as updates concerning the Iranian nuclear program. The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tehran amid rising regional tensions.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, the Russian side reiterated its well-known stance in support of stabilizing the region and pursuing a political resolution to matters surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities.

In a related context, Iran and the European troika have reportedly agreed in principle to resume nuclear talks, aiming to revive negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and possible sanctions relief.

According to an informed source, Tehran and the E3 have reached a preliminary understanding on restarting nuclear negotiations. However, discussions regarding the time and location of the upcoming talks remain ongoing.

The hosting country for the next round of talks has not yet been determined, the source noted.

Reports suggest that the negotiations will take place at the deputy foreign minister level, involving senior diplomats. The upcoming talks are also expected to address key concerns, including Iran’s nuclear commitments and the easing of sanctions.

Iran nuclear negotiations have remained in limbo in recent months, but this renewed engagement signals a possible step forward in diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Brussels.