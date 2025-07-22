Iranian Army Commander: Tehran Restored Air Defenses Hit by ‘Israeli’ Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army's deputy for operations Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi confirmed that the country managed to replace the air defenses, which were damaged during the recent US-supported "Israeli" aggression, with the new systems.

Speaking on Sunday, Mousavi said Iran’s radar and air defense systems were among the first targets of "Israel" in its 12-day cowardly assault, but the Air Defense Force personnel remained at their stations around the clock and confronted the enemy.

“The Zionist enemy sought to destroy Iran’s defense capabilities, and some of our defense systems were damaged in this war,” he added.

“With the efforts of my comrades, however, the damaged systems were replaced and deployed at pre-determined locations.”

Mousavi also noted that by using the existing air defense systems and the new replacements, the Iranian forces managed to cover the country's skies, and thus the enemy failed to achieve its objectives.

He further said that "Israel" did not enter the war alone and that the United States and NATO helped it.

Mousavi pointed out that the Iranian Armed Forces possess capabilities far beyond what the Zionist entity can counter, adding that the entity's backers have been assisting it for months through intelligence gathering.

He emphasized that Iran holds the US complicit in "Israel’s" actions.

The commander also emphasized that the Iranian nation stood alongside the country’s Armed Forces during last month’s aggression and demonstrated unbreakable unity.