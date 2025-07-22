Wave of Suicides Among “Israeli” Soldiers Highlights Crumbling Morale Amid Gaza Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

At least five “Israeli” soldiers have taken their own lives in the past two weeks, reflecting a deepening crisis within the “Israeli” occupation army as it faces protracted resistance in Gaza and along multiple fronts.

According to “Israeli” media, the suicides include both conscripts and reservists, some of whom were recently discharged after extended deployments in Gaza and other active combat zones. The latest case, confirmed Sunday, involved a 19-year-old immigrant from Norway who had joined the “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] less than a year ago and was still undergoing basic training.

Among the other recent suicides was a “Golani” Brigade soldier who shot himself at the notorious Sde Teiman base, where Palestinian detainees are held and tortured, and reservist Daniel Edri, who set himself on fire after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The “Israeli” military has reported a disturbing trend: 7 suicides by the end of 2023, 21 confirmed cases in 2024, and at least 20 already this year. Most of the recent cases involve active-duty reservists, with the IDF itself admitting that combat-related trauma—not personal issues—is the primary driver.

“This war also kills souls,” admitted opposition leader Yair Lapid, as pressure mounts on the occupation to acknowledge the psychological collapse within its ranks.

“Haaretz” has also revealed that at least 12 suicides of former soldiers were not included in official IOF statistics—indicating that the real toll may be significantly higher.

The spiraling mental health crisis underscores the growing cost of “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza. After more than 21 months of relentless aggression, including the October 7 resistance-led operation, nearly 900 “Israeli” soldiers have been killed. Despite its firepower and full backing from the US, the “Israeli” entity has failed to break the will of Gaza’s defenders.

Meanwhile, “Israel’s” multi-front war continues to expand. Beyond Gaza, it has launched repeated strikes in Lebanon, escalated its illegal presence in Syria, bombed Iranian territory and intensified attacks in Iraq, Yemen and the occupied West Bank—all while resistance movements across the region grow more emboldened and coordinated.

The heavy toll on “Israeli” troops—both physical and psychological—is now undeniable. As the occupation army fractures under pressure, the Resistance’s steadfastness and unity continue to expose the limits of brute force in the face of a people determined to liberate their land.