Iran FM: E3 Lacks Legal, Political, Moral Standing to Trigger Snapback

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that France, Germany, and the UK lack the legal, political, and moral authority to invoke the snapback mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, along with the President of the Security Council and its members, and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Araghchi underscored Tehran's position on Sunday.

Araghchi emphasized that the three European nations have supported "Israel’s" aggression toward Iran, rejected the fundamental tenets of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], and failed to honor their commitments to the JCPOA agreement.

The foreign minister noted that Iran had exhausted the JCPOA’s dispute resolution process following the US withdrawal from the deal. However, instead of collaborating, the E3 aligned themselves with Washington's so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

He stated that through their actions and statements -- such as providing political and material support for the recent unprovoked military aggression of "Israel" and the US, rejecting the main pillars of the JCPOA, and their ongoing failure to meet their commitments --the E3 have forfeited their status as “Participants” in the JCPOA.

Consequently, any attempts to reinstate terminated UNSC resolutions are rendered null and void, Araghchi emphasized.

Iran initially responded to the unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA by fully utilizing the accord’s dispute resolution mechanisms before gradually implementing remedial measures as outlined in Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, the foreign minister noted.

Tehran endeavored to encourage the other "Participants" to return to compliance, Iran’s top diplomat said.

“However, the E3 have reneged on their commitments and actively contributed to the so-called US ‘maximum pressure’ policy, and recently, the military aggression against our people too. Actors with such a record ought to be the last to claim ‘good faith,’” Araghchi noted.

The E3 must not be permitted to undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council by misusing a resolution that they themselves have not honored, Araghchi added.

“The E3 must heed their own advice to the US in their letter of 20 Aug 2020 and refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work,” he said.

In conclusion, Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran has consistently demonstrated its capability to confront any misguided “dirty work,” while remaining open to reciprocating sincere diplomatic efforts in good faith.

In talks with his German, French, and British counterparts and Kallas on Thursday, Araghchi said the EU and European troika need to abandon their “worn-out policies” of threat and pressure if they seek to play a role in any new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.