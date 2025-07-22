Most Missing Found Safe After Texas Flood Disaster, But Death Toll Climbs Past 130

By Staff, Agencies

After weeks of search operations following catastrophic flash flooding across central Texas, nearly 100 people previously listed as missing have now been confirmed safe, according to officials in Kerr County. As of Saturday, only three individuals remain unaccounted for.

This updated figure marks a significant shift from the more than 160 names initially reported missing in Kerr County alone after the Guadalupe River surged 26 feet on July 4, sweeping away homes, cabins, and vehicles.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice credited the breakthrough to tireless efforts by rescue teams and investigators. “This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time,” he said in a statement on Saturday night.

Despite the improved numbers of those located safely, the disaster’s toll remains devastating. As of Sunday, Kerr County has recorded 107 fatalities—70 adults and 37 children. Across the state, the death toll stands at 135.

One of the hardest-hit sites was Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian girls' summer camp, which lost at least 27 campers and counselors in the flood.

Thousands of first responders, state and federal personnel, and volunteers from across the country continue to search flood-ravaged areas from the river’s headwaters to Canyon Lake.

“Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news,” said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr., “and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist.”