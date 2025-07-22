- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a Lebanese resistance figure and co-founder of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions [LARF], has been imprisoned in France since 1984.
Despite repeated parole requests, political pressure from the US and “Israel” has kept him behind bars. Abdallah is expected to be released on July 25, 2025 — after over four decades in prison.
Comments
- Related News