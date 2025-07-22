Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed over Food Poisoning

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will miss scheduled corruption hearings this week after being diagnosed with food poisoning, his office said on Sunday.

The trial began in 2020 and involves charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust over allegations of influence peddling and accepting gifts. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, describing the case as a politically motivated campaign against him.

According to officials, the 75-year-old prime minister fell ill overnight and was examined at home by his doctor. He was diagnosed with intestinal inflammation from eating “spoiled food” and is receiving intravenous fluids for dehydration. His condition was described as good

“In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will conduct state affairs from there,” Bibi's office stated. He also missed Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting due to the illness.

Netanyahu’s lawyer, Amit Hadad, requested the postponement, which the so-called Attorney’s Office accepted, proposing testimony later in the week. The court, however, canceled all sessions, and with summer recess starting, the next hearing is not expected before September 5.

Last month, US President Donald Trump called for the proceedings be canceled, labeling the case a “witch hunt.”