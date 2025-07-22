Caspian Unity in Action: Iran, Russia to Hold Joint Drills

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Russia have started bringing their naval forces together for CASAREX 2025, a major joint search-and-rescue drill in the Caspian Sea.

The three-day exercise, held under the banner “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea,” is set to begin Monday and will be hosted by the Northern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy.

Naval forces from the Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], and Iran’s Law Enforcement Command will take part on behalf of Iran -- representing the full breadth of the country’s naval defense apparatus.

Earlier in the day, a Russian naval vessel entered the Iranian waters and docked at the designated exercise zone, setting the stage for the launch of the main operational phase.

Activities will unfold within the Fourth Naval Region commanded by the Iranian Navy, which is known as the Imam Reza [PBUH] Maritime District.

Joint planning and coordination meetings have already been held between Iranian and Russian commanders to align operational logistics and ensure smooth execution.

Military observers from other Caspian littoral states will also be in attendance.

Experts say the drills, which call for a high degree of interoperability, serve as a show of strength, coordination, and solidarity in a strategically sensitive maritime corridor.]

They add that the event reflects a deepening multipolar alignment -- one that challenges Western efforts to dominate global maritime affairs. Tehran and Moscow, they emphasize, have consistently called for regional nations to secure their own waters without outside interference.