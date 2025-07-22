DR Congo and M23 Rebels Pledge to Sign Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic Republic of the Congo [DR Congo] and the M23 rebel group have pledged to sign a formal peace agreement by August 18, following months of Qatari-mediated negotiations aimed at ending years of deadly conflict in the country’s east.

On Saturday, representatives from both sides signed a declaration of principles in Doha, laying out a framework for peace and committing to a permanent ceasefire. According to the agreement, all hostilities—whether by air, land, sea, or lake—are to cease, along with sabotage, hate propaganda, and attempts to seize territory by force.

Kinshasa welcomed the declaration as a milestone toward lasting peace and thanked Qatar for facilitating the talks.

The eastern provinces of DR Congo have seen renewed violence this year as M23 militants seized key mining towns such as Goma and Bukavu, resulting in mass displacement and reported civilian deaths. The Congolese government has repeatedly accused neighboring Rwanda of backing the rebel group—a charge Kigali denies.

Saturday’s announcement follows a US-brokered deal between Kinshasa and Kigali last month, which, according to US President Donald Trump, grants Washington access to the region’s vast mineral wealth.

At a press conference in Doha, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi said the agreement marks “a new phase of cooperation” in DR Congo, including engagement with armed groups seeking peace. Trump’s senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, called the declaration a “rare and valuable opportunity” after years of failed diplomatic efforts.

Despite the optimistic tone, confusion emerged over the terms of the agreement. Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya described the deal as requiring the “non-negotiable withdrawal” of M23 forces from occupied areas. However, M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka rejected the claim, accusing Kinshasa of launching a “disinformation campaign” and insisting that no such withdrawal was stipulated in the agreement.

“Nowhere was it requested that the AFC/M23 withdraw from the liberated zones,” Kanyuka wrote on X.